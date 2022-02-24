Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $137,422.84 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $137,422.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $2,689,000.00.

NYSE RBLX opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.32. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

