Insider Selling: The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $64.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $62.96 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.43.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

TKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Bank of America cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Timken by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

