Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $100.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lowered Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.76.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $259.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.59.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 668.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,512,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

