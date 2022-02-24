Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Lowered to $75.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SPT. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.91.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.01.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total value of $564,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $1,743,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,814,347 in the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Sprout Social by 54.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at $320,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at $571,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sprout Social by 40.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,541,000 after purchasing an additional 160,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 58.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprout Social (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.