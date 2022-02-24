Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Truist Financial

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $272.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.11.

Penumbra stock opened at $204.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.23 and a beta of 0.34. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $193.62 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $432,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $8,657,327. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at $11,182,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 12.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Penumbra by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,226,000 after purchasing an additional 75,687 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Penumbra by 2.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

