Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.77) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HOC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.52) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 165 ($2.24) to GBX 160 ($2.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.72) to GBX 190 ($2.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 168.40 ($2.29).

Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 110.40 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 116.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 135.63. The company has a market cap of £567.32 million and a P/E ratio of 14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 231.80 ($3.15).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

