Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Lowered to $155.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $208.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FIVN. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.61.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $104.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.97 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.69. Five9 has a 1 year low of $103.59 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total value of $456,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five9 by 16.7% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,191,000 after buying an additional 408,928 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,298,000 after buying an additional 1,564,988 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Five9 by 41,717.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after buying an additional 1,822,616 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $191,622,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $177,296,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

