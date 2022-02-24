Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $414.00

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 414 ($5.63) and last traded at GBX 418.27 ($5.69), with a volume of 372224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 422 ($5.74).

The company has a quick ratio of 11.83, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 486.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 513.79.

Get Impax Environmental Markets alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Impax Environmental Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.02%.

In other news, insider John Scott bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.80) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($67,999.46). Also, insider Nicholas Hurd bought 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 430 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of £6,991.80 ($9,508.77).

About Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM)

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Environmental Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Environmental Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.