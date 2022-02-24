Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$13.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Superior Plus traded as low as C$10.85 and last traded at C$10.94, with a volume of 325230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.28.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.83.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,500 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Superior Plus Company Profile (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

