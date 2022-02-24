Piper Sandler Cuts monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $250.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $380.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 94.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. upped their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.50.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $128.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.12. monday.com has a 1-year low of $126.61 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.26. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. The company had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in monday.com in the third quarter valued at $1,867,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $7,216,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,094,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

