Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.41

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 10569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMND. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $84.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average of $54.23.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $54,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lemonade by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,480,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,451,000 after buying an additional 596,850 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,511,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the second quarter worth approximately $56,994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lemonade by 151.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 864,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,953,000 after acquiring an additional 520,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

