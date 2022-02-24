iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.04

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$30.04 and last traded at C$30.09, with a volume of 15821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.26.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$30.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.37.

Get iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF alerts:

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF Company Profile (TSE:XBB)

iShares DEX Universe Bond Index Fund seeks to provide income by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the DEX Universe Bond Index, net of expenses. The DEX Bond Index consists of a diversified selection of investment-grade Government of Canada, provincial, corporate and municipal bonds issued domestically in Canada and denominated in Canadian dollars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.