Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,781 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYZ. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 1,318.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 26,065 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 758,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 111,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYZ opened at $29.08 on Thursday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.38.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

