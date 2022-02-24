Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

COLL opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $777.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLL. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile (Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.