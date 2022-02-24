Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $53,000 Investment in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCPH. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5,700.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $7.47 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a market cap of $437.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.13). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 306.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.17%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

DCPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, November 7th. downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

