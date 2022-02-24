Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,708 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -80.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.05%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

