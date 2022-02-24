Man Group plc Sells 2,898 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $20,530,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 532.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 112,058 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $17,052,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,864,000 after purchasing an additional 90,166 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

OLED stock opened at $132.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.31. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $132.88 and a 52-week high of $246.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

