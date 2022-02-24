Man Group plc Decreases Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 14.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 24.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 584,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of UFPI opened at $81.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.78. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $94.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

