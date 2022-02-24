MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $556,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,948,000 after purchasing an additional 41,486 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $363,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total transaction of $137,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,711. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTSI. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.66.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

