Man Group plc Sells 2,820 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 601,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after purchasing an additional 367,014 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 725,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 926.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 49,459 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE REZI opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.50.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

REZI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

