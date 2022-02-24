John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBT. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $103.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $103.35 and a 1 year high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $44,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,077 shares of company stock worth $162,102 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

