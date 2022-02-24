California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,790,000 after buying an additional 237,520 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 78.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after buying an additional 218,291 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at $13,544,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after buying an additional 161,647 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,845,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,219,000 after buying an additional 161,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSM. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $76.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.90. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.39 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

