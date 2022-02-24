California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $29,868,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,907,000 after acquiring an additional 91,989 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,802,000 after acquiring an additional 73,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 50.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,745,000 after buying an additional 61,485 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,799,000 after buying an additional 47,539 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. CJS Securities raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Sidoti raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total transaction of $175,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $755,035 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD opened at $112.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.79 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.91.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

