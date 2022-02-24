California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,027 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in LHC Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.70.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $120.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.60.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

