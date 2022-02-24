Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,024,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $25,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 179.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 25.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 19.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.46. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.