PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PGT Innovations from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $106,460 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,730,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,661,000 after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,219,000 after acquiring an additional 58,259 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,805,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,935,000 after acquiring an additional 65,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 36,159 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

