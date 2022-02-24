Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 325,970 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,036 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 325,970 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth $87,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth $148,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $196,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 12,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $143,491.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,225 shares of company stock worth $554,782 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTU. B. Riley increased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

BTU opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.97. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

