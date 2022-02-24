Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 102,655.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $59.35 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.63 and a 12-month high of $63.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

