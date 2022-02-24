National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stake Raised by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,557 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.18% of National CineMedia worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCMI. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 73,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 11,156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 273,337 shares in the last quarter. 60.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCMI shares. Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

NCMI opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.11.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

