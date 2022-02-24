Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $79.19 on Thursday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $77.87 and a one year high of $98.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.546 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

