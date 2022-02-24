Eaton Vance Management Increases Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

BATS IGV opened at $316.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $361.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.91. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

