Eaton Vance Management Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JHG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 67.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,881 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,968,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at about $21,831,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 407.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after buying an additional 341,340 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 31,637.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after buying an additional 290,751 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JHG opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average is $42.01. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

JHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Macquarie lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

In related news, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,769 shares of company stock worth $2,340,086. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

