Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Open Text were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 41.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 5.1% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Open Text by 35.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 3.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.22. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 71.54%.

OTEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

