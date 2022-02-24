Eaton Vance Management Invests $133,000 in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 977.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amarin alerts:

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.75 and a beta of 2.06. Amarin Co. plc has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $7.56.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

About Amarin (Get Rating)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.