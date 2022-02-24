James Peyer Buys 4,949 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) Director James Peyer acquired 4,949 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $20,637.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, James Peyer acquired 5,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $22,900.00.

On Friday, February 4th, James Peyer acquired 2,500 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $11,125.00.

On Friday, January 28th, James Peyer acquired 8,900 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $37,558.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, James Peyer bought 29,900 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $138,138.00.

On Monday, January 24th, James Peyer bought 22,707 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $106,495.83.

On Thursday, January 20th, James Peyer bought 20,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, James Peyer bought 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, James Peyer acquired 19,953 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $102,358.89.

On Tuesday, January 11th, James Peyer acquired 10,845 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $56,177.10.

On Tuesday, December 28th, James Peyer acquired 11,288 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $59,600.64.

Shares of SNSE stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 14,298.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

