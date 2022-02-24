Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 139.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,292 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Codexis were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Codexis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,171,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Codexis by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,371,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,154,000 after buying an additional 27,319 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Codexis by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,029,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,996,000 after buying an additional 45,242 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Codexis by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,932,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Codexis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,570,000 after buying an additional 51,247 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -72.08 and a beta of 1.71. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $42.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

