Zacks: Analysts Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) will report $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. KB Home reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. UBS Group began coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

KBH stock opened at $35.28 on Monday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in KB Home by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

