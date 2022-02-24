MML Investors Services LLC Buys 266 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Graham news, Director Jack A. Markell acquired 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $570.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $576.57 on Thursday. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $547.75 and a 52 week high of $685.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $1.58 dividend. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

