$1.26 EPS Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) to post $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. Global Ship Lease posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 231.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

GSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 992.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSL opened at $24.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

