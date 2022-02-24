Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.11). Bandwidth reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 207.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAND. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $98.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.27.

Shares of BAND opened at $46.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $46.36 and a 1 year high of $174.91.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 772.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 39.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

