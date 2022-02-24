Colfax (NYSE:CFX) PT Lowered to $47.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Colfax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of CFX stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. Colfax has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colfax will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 385.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 986.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colfax (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.