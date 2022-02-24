Colfax (NYSE:CFX) PT Lowered to $47.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Colfax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.33.
Shares of CFX stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. Colfax has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $54.67.
In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 385.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 986.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
