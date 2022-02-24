Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc Purchases 1,824,999 Shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,824,999 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,912,230.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amplitude alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 552,532 shares of Amplitude stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $11,216,399.60.

AMPL stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. Amplitude Inc has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.25.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. Amplitude’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.