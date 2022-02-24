Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 33,330 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $3,187,347.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $3,249,008.40.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $3,191,680.80.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $4,639,202.70.
- On Monday, December 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total value of $4,380,228.60.
Shares of NYSE NET opened at $91.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.31. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.48 and a beta of 0.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 37.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cloudflare (Get Rating)
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloudflare (NET)
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.