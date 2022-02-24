GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sells 9,254 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 357.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 4.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in GoDaddy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period.

About GoDaddy (Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

