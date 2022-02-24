Insider Selling: T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) VP Sells 8,216 Shares of Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $139.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.27 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

