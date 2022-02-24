Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 30,556 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 774.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,556 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 752.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,038,000 after buying an additional 2,717,941 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $119,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,538,000 after buying an additional 1,530,169 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,211,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,279,000 after buying an additional 670,115 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,506,000 after buying an additional 504,445 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAS opened at $55.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average of $62.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

