Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 76,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.71. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.