Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,527,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641,296 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Vipshop worth $28,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 146,617 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,111,000 after buying an additional 4,397,543 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,341,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vipshop by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,811,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

VIPS stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

