HighTower Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 24,298 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Equities research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $24,253,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,170,451 shares of company stock valued at $350,343,107 in the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSIG. TheStreet lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

