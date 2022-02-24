MML Investors Services LLC Buys 322 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 24.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 16.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of VMC stock opened at $175.30 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $157.80 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.74 and its 200 day moving average is $189.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.